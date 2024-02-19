"It’s the largest underclass in human history..."

Unintended discrimination
Police forces used to have a minimum height requirement. The stipulation made no mention of sex or gender. But it meant that fewer women could qualify to enter the force than men. So was that rule discriminatory?
Fellow & Tutor in Chinese, Prof Margaret Hillenbrand discusses her latest book in three new interviews.
'On The Edge: Feeling Precarious in China' by Margaret Hillenbrand was published in October 2023 by Columbia University Press. In three recent interviews, Prof Hillenbrand discusses the book's themes and central thesis: that a vast underclass of Chinese workers exist in “zombie citizenship,” a state of dehumanizing exile from the law and its safeguards.
The first interview is for the New Books Network Podcast, the second for China Digital Times, and the third for the Made in China journal. All are linked below with the Podcast also embedded.
From Columbia University Press:
Charismatic artists recruit desperate migrants for site-specific performance art pieces, often without compensation. Construction workers threaten on camera to jump from the top of a high-rise building if their back wages are not paid. Users of a video and livestreaming app hustle for views by eating excrement or setting off firecrackers on their genitals. In these and many other recent cultural moments, China’s suppressed social strife simmers—or threatens to boil over.
On the Edge probes precarity in contemporary China through the lens of the dark and angry cultural forms that chronic uncertainty has generated. Margaret Hillenbrand argues that a vast underclass of Chinese workers exist in “zombie citizenship,” a state of dehumanizing exile from the law and its safeguards. Many others also feel precarious—sensing that they live on a precipice, with the constant fear of falling into this abyss of dispossession, disenfranchisement, and dislocation. Examining the volatile aesthetic forms that embody stifled social tensions and surging anxiety over zombie citizenship, Hillenbrand traces how people use culture to vent taboo feelings of rage, resentment, distrust, and disdain in scenarios rife with cross-class antagonism.
On the Edge is highly interdisciplinary, fusing digital media, art history, literary criticism, and performance studies with citizenship, protest, and labor studies. It makes both the distinctive Chinese experience and the vital role of culture central to global understandings of how entrenched insecurity and civic jeopardy fray the bonds of the social contract.
Prof Margaret Hillenbrand
